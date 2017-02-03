Two HRC Members Blast Commission's Jail Recommendations

Apparently, two members of Durham's Human Relations Committee are none too pleased with their fellow commissioners-and have no interest in being associated with the HRC's call for reform inside the Durham County Detention Facility . Commissioners Richard Ford and Ricky Hart penned this "minority report" that was obtained by the INDY , in which they argue the HRC is "without jurisdiction" and that the body's report deals with "numerous issues beyond the scope of the DCDF."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.