Twenty dollars at the Durham Farmers' Market
The Durham Farmers' Market is committed to local food accessibility for the entire Durham community, which is why we proudly accept SNAP and EBT benefits at the Market. We also offer a "Double Bucks" program that matches SNAP transactions dollar for dollar up to $10.
