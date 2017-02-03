Trio of Durham charter schools get 10-year renewals from State Board of Education
The State Board of Education renewed three Durham charter schools on Thursday, allowing the non-traditional public schools to stay open for as many as 10 more years. Included are the Central Park School for Children, Maureen Joy Charter School and Voyager Academy, which all received 10-year renewals.
