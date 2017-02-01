Transgender court hearing set amid fi...

Transgender court hearing set amid fight over Trump nominee

A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access is seen May 3, 2016 in the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C. - See this story on www.reuters.com The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday scheduled oral arguments in a major dispute on transgender rights for March 28, when the U.S. Senate is set to be in the midst of a political fight over President Donald Trump's nominee to a vacant seat on the bench. NewsOK highlights articles of interest from selected websites to increase the scope of commentary and coverage available to readers.

