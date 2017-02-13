The slippery slope of exempting churc...

The slippery slope of exempting churches from campaign ban: Richard Schmalbeck

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands during a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in this October 2016 file photo. President Trump's pledge to scrap limits on church political activity could have sweeping effects that extend beyond his conservative supporters to more liberal congregations, including the black evangelical church that has long helped anchor the Democratic Party's electoral machinery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why do most females in Raleigh look like men 23 hr one who knows 5
Protest Sun Wang 2
News Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i... Sat gantte 1
North Carolinas Deadbeat Public School Teachers Feb 10 Support Private S... 1
Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08) Feb 10 Riley 19
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,832,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC