The difference between a welcoming ci...

The difference between a welcoming city and a sanctuary city

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A sanctuary city may discourage local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials or simply avoid actively involving themselves in immigration enforcement. While Birmingham leaders said the city is not a sanctuary city, Mayor William Bell said, "we will not allow our law enforcement to be an arm of the immigration services of this country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) 8 hr ExPat NY 482
Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15) Tue Annette 2
why do most females in Raleigh look like men Tue shorty 4
News Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10) Tue jacobmote 7
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan 30 Dolly 38
America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll... Jan 28 Anonymous 1
New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Howard 3
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC