The Definitive Video Of Trucks Getting Their Tops Sheered Off Under A Low Bridge

The 'Canopener Bridge' is a low train bridge in Durham, North Carolina that's notorious for sheering the tops off of trucks too tall to pass under. And this is the definitive video of that happening , with footage captured by JA1 4rgen Henn between 2008 and 2016 for the website 11foot8 , which was edited by Willem Hebbe into this ten minute compilation.

