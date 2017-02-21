The Buzz: Shrimp Boats to be replaced by Saltbox Seafood Joint; Mystery Brewing adds kitchen

Not long after the Durham restaurant staple Shrimp Boats shut it doors permanently last October, chef Ricky Moore bought the restaurant's old space, which he plans to turn into a second location for his popular Saltbox Seafood Joint. The original Saltbox Seafood is more than seven times smaller than what is available at the old Shrimp Boats location on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

