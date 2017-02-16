Testimony ends in soccer player suit against Duke
In-house policy at Duke University left the door open for a campus disciplinarians to order what amounted to a second trial of a men's soccer player accused of sexual misconduct, two administrators said in court Tuesday. Dean of Students Sue Wasiolek and student-affairs staffer Tim Bounds testified that an appeals board that reviewed the first misconduct trial of sophomore Ciaran McKenna didn't have to settle the case itself, as McKenna's lawyers contend.
