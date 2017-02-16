Testimony ends in soccer player suit ...

Testimony ends in soccer player suit against Duke

Wednesday

In-house policy at Duke University left the door open for a campus disciplinarians to order what amounted to a second trial of a men's soccer player accused of sexual misconduct, two administrators said in court Tuesday. Dean of Students Sue Wasiolek and student-affairs staffer Tim Bounds testified that an appeals board that reviewed the first misconduct trial of sophomore Ciaran McKenna didn't have to settle the case itself, as McKenna's lawyers contend.

Comments made yesterday: 34,421 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,708

