Taron Moore is wanted by Durham police
Police are want to locate Taron Tracy Moore, 21, of Channing Avenue, who is wanted on several breaking and entering charges, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael. Moore is wanted for alleged breaking into two homes on Englewood Avenue and Glendale Avenue and East Edgewood Avenue in the past two months.
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|11 hr
|ExPat NY
|482
|Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Annette
|2
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Tue
|shorty
|4
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
