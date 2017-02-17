Speedway to Healthy' zooms through Du...

Speedway to Healthy' zooms through Durham

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Submitted photo Speedway to Healthy is a 1,200-square-foot interactive display of the human body that begins with the brain and a lesson about food groups, then winds through different "pit stops" educating the students on the parts and functions of our inner workings. Submitted photo The weeklong Speedway to Healthy display saw 585 youth participants from kindergarten through fifth grade as well as their 52 teachers who walked them from room to room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) 17 hr Youknow 90
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Thu Ronald McDonald 1
Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13) Thu Blonde Coed 22
No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11) Thu Adios 4
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
why do most females in Raleigh look like men Feb 12 one who knows 5
Protest Feb 12 Wang 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,300 • Total comments across all topics: 278,963,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC