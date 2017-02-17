Speedway to Healthy' zooms through Durham
Submitted photo Speedway to Healthy is a 1,200-square-foot interactive display of the human body that begins with the brain and a lesson about food groups, then winds through different "pit stops" educating the students on the parts and functions of our inner workings. Submitted photo The weeklong Speedway to Healthy display saw 585 youth participants from kindergarten through fifth grade as well as their 52 teachers who walked them from room to room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|17 hr
|Youknow
|90
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Thu
|Ronald McDonald
|1
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Blonde Coed
|22
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Adios
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Feb 12
|one who knows
|5
|Protest
|Feb 12
|Wang
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC