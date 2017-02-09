Principal visits the home of every student who attends her school
Video: Elizabeth MacWilliams, principal of Carroll Magnet Middle School, plans to visit every one of her 1,003 students in their home this year. She meets with 7th grader Nevaeh Boyd on this trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolinas Deadbeat Public School Teachers
|7 hr
|Support Private S...
|1
|Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Riley
|19
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Feb 7
|Resource Action
|122
|when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16)
|Feb 6
|Maggie
|2
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC