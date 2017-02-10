Post on VA treatment of patients caus...

Post on VA treatment of patients causes uproar

A former Marine and his wife say the scene inside a Veterans Administration hospital in Durham, North Carolina, was so shocking that they felt compelled to take pictures and post them to Facebook. Now thousands of people are expressing outrage and the head of the medical center says an employee involved has been removed from patient care pending an internal review.

