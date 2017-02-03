Police reports: Suspect David Lee Fre...

Police reports: Suspect David Lee Freeman sought in pair of robberies at area businesses

Durham police are trying to locate David Lee Freeman who has been charged with robbing two businesses in the past six weeks. Freeman, 52, is charged with robbing the Family Fare at 801 Broad Street on Dec. 26. A male entered the business and demanded cash.

