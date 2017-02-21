Police reports: Rifle, ammo, body armor stolen from Chatham Sheriff's Office vehicle
The Chatham County Sheriff's Office received notification Monday that an AR-15 rifle, two 30-round magazines and body armor were stolen out of a Sheriff's Office vehicle. The vehicle was in Sanford at the time of the thefts, leaving the Sanford Police Department to lead the investigation.
