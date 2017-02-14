Police reports: Police seek 16-year-old robbery suspect
Durham police investigators are searching for Randy Haskins, 16, who has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon after allegedly robbing a man of an iPhone in a parking lot at 3500 North Roxboro Street on Feb. 10. "The victim had advertised a phone he wanted to sell on Letgo, a mobile application for buying and selling merchandise," police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said. "A male told the victim he wanted to purchase the phone and they agreed to meet at 3500 North Roxboro Street."
