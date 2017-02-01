Police reports: Fourth suspect arrested, charged in April 2016 Durham murder

Diojennea Tharrington, 20, of Rocky Mount has been arrested in Rocky Mount and charged with murder in connection with the April 4, 2016 fatal shooting of Spencer Garrett Harrison, 21, of Durham. In addition to murder, she is facing charges of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

