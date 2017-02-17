Police reports: Durham teen charged i...

Police reports: Durham teen charged in Family Fare slaying; police issue 'online' warning

21 hrs ago

Jarrell Paylor, 16, of Durham has been charged with the murder in the shooting death of John Wesley Pruitt Jr., 41, who was fatally shot while working as a clerk Tuesday at the Family Fare at 2918 Guess Road. Paylor was also shot -- apparently by Mr. Pruitt -- during the incident.

