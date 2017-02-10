Police investigate smashed windshields in Durham
Two of the homeowners live on North Gregson Street in the Trinity Park neighborhood - one of the damaged cars was parked around the corner on Demerius Street - and the third lives on Arbor Street. One of the residents captured what he believes are the vandals on his home security camera.
