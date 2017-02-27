Police beat, Feb. 28
Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday at the Red Roof Inn, at 5623 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. Police responded to the shooting at 1:22 a.m. The victim, later identified Edward Young III, 21, was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham where he died as a result of his injuries. Anyone with information are asked to call 911 immediately.
