Police beat, Feb. 28

Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday at the Red Roof Inn, at 5623 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. Police responded to the shooting at 1:22 a.m. The victim, later identified Edward Young III, 21, was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham where he died as a result of his injuries. Anyone with information are asked to call 911 immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.