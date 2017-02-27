Police beat, Feb. 28

Police beat, Feb. 28

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday at the Red Roof Inn, at 5623 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. Police responded to the shooting at 1:22 a.m. The victim, later identified Edward Young III, 21, was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham where he died as a result of his injuries. Anyone with information are asked to call 911 immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Duke Energy says solar power will cost N.C. cus... 14 hr Solarman 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Feb 25 anodize 91
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 22 Eduardo 2
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Feb 22 Ronald McDonald 2
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) Feb 21 Fed up 14
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC