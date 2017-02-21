Plea in wife's staircase death lets man maintain innocence
In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2017, photo, Michael Peterson speaks to a reporter in Martha Waggoner, N.C. Peterson says he's agreed to accept an Alford plea in the 2001 death of his wife Kathleen, whose body was found at the bottom of a staircase. That means he agrees the prosecution has the evidence to convict him though he still maintains his innocence.
