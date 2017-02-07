Pianist Kirill Gerstein to Perform in New York and New Jersey

Pianist Kirill Gerstein assumes a variety of roles-solo recitalist, chamber musician, and concerto soloist-in New York- and New Jersey-based performances from Thursday, February 23, to Wednesday, March 1. First he performs Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto in four concerts with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra conducted by Xian Zhang. The next evening at 7:30 p.m., he gives a solo recital at the McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, performing works by Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, and Liszt.

