PE-backed Sentinel sells two data centers to CyrusOne
CyrusOne Inc has agreed to acquire to purchase two data centers in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Somerset, New Jersey from Sentinel Data Centers . The price of the transaction is $490 million.
