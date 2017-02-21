Our children, our stories, and a call to action

Can you read "The Runaway Bunny" without being touched by the portrayal of a mother's sheltering love? Can you read "Harold and the Purple Crayon" without remembering what it was like to be a child who really wished she could draw her window around the moon when she was ready to drift off to sleep? Can you imagine the wild rumpus starting without recalling what it felt like to be sent to your room without any supper? Children and the adults who read to them find themselves in the books they read, recognizing their own experiences of snuggling with their mother or drawing the things they imagine or being sent to their rooms for acting like wild things.

