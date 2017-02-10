Orange Water and Sewer Authority apol...

Orange Water and Sewer Authority apologizes for water woes at Thursday night meeting

Results of independent investigations into the over-fluoridation of water at the Jones Ferry Road Water Treatment Plant and a water main break causing a massive Orange County water shortage will be released Friday afternoon In its first meeting since more than 80,000 customers in Chapel Hill and Carrboro were without water last weekend, Orange Water and Sewer Authority Board of Directors met Thursday night to apologize to the community and go over the course of events that led to the water shortage. "I'd like to begin with a sincere apology for the water service disruption this past week," OWASA Chair John Young said.

