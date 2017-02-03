Opinions vary on embattled Emerald Ci...

Opinions vary on embattled Emerald City night club

Some Durham community members are coming to the defense of a nightclub and its owner after a recent deadly shooting. The early morning shooting Jan. 28 in the parking lot of the Lakewood Shopping Center left one person dead and two wounded.

