Off to Work: College not a dream for ...

Off to Work: College not a dream for everyone

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Kaitlin McKeown Zendy Lopez works at Triangle Ecycling on Monday in Durham. Lopez, a Guatemalan immigrant and graduate of Durham Public Schools, says he wishes he was aware of programs such as Triangle Ecycling's STEM-based internship when he was a high school student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Wed Eduardo 2
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Wed Ronald McDonald 2
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) Tue Fed up 14
Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15) Feb 19 KIWI Shoe Polish 3
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,951 • Total comments across all topics: 279,106,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC