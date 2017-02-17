New ferry director young and passionate

New ferry director young and passionate

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Forty-year-old Amy Scarton became director Feb. 1, bumping interim boss Elizabeth Kosa back to her No. 2 staff chief position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Fri Youknow 90
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Feb 16 Ronald McDonald 1
Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13) Feb 16 Blonde Coed 22
No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11) Feb 16 Adios 4
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,947 • Total comments across all topics: 278,981,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC