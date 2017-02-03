Neighbors pitch in to help others in need during water emergency

Bernard Thomas A line of cars and vans with trunk open are ready to get water bottles at McDougle Elementary School, Bernard Thomas Ben August with son Jacob and daugher Calista August are taking water bottles in a wagon at McDougle Elementary School, Bernard Thomas A line of cars and vans with trunk open are ready to get water bottles at McDougle Elementary School, Bernard Thomas Ben August with son Jacob and daugher Calista August are taking water bottles in a wagon at McDougle Elementary School, CHAPEL HILL -- The day after a "worse-case scenario" resulted in a water cut-off for more than 80,000 Orange County residents, volunteers from dozens of organizations and communities banded together to get water to those in need.

