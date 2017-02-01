NC Corn Grower Association referendum...

NC Corn Grower Association referendum Feb. 22 -

February 22 is the date when corn growers will vote on continuation of the self-assessment program for six years. The Board of Directors of the Corn Growers Association is asking that farmers assess themselves at a rate of 1.25 cents per bushel on all corn marketed in North Carolina.

