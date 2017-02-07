Mother catches day care worker breastfeeding her child

A North Carolina mother says surveillance video at the day care where she works caught another worker breastfeeding her 3-month-old son without permission. Kaycee Oxendine told WTVD-TV in Durham that security footage inside Carrboro Early School showed a woman adjusting her top and bringing Oxendine's 3-month-old son to her chest to breastfeed him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.