Mild winter helping crews make significant progress on East End Connector
When the connector opens to traffic in the summer of 2019, it will tie the Durham Freeway to I-85 with big, freeway-style interchanges. It's designed to get traffic off secondary roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|22 hr
|Youknow
|90
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Thu
|Ronald McDonald
|1
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Blonde Coed
|22
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|Thu
|Adios
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Feb 12
|one who knows
|5
|Protest
|Feb 12
|Wang
|2
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC