Michael Peterson to enter Alford plea, but insists on innocence despite plea

The long running murder case against Michael Peterson is set to be resolved on Friday, Feb. 24 with a manslaughter plea that precludes a second trial, but the Durham novelist plans to maintain he was not responsible for his wife's death. In a memorandum outlining support for the plea that Peterson is expected to enter in Durham County Superior Court on Friday, David Rudolf, the Chapel Hill attorney representing the 73-year-old one-time newspaper columnist, states up front what Peterson has maintained since the death of Kathleen Peterson in December 2001.

