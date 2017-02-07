Meters, paid parking coming Feb. 27 t...

Meters, paid parking coming Feb. 27 to downtown

14 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Chapel Hill Street garage in Downtown Durham and the other off-street parking garages are at capacity. That's why the city is installing meters and will begin charging for on-street parking Feb. 27. DURHAM- Durham will begin metered on-street parking on Feb. 27, with new parking meters for approximately 1,000 spaces throughout the downtown area.

