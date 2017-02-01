Man wanted for two Durham armed robberies
Authorities said that David Lee Freeman entered the Family Fare at 801 Broad Street on Dec. 26 and demanded cash. He held his hand in his pocket, indicating that he had a gun, and threatened to shoot employees if they did not comply with his demands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Wed
|ExPat NY
|482
|Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Annette
|2
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Jan 31
|shorty
|4
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan 31
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC