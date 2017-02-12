Love Never Dies, the Color Purple, Waitress, and More Lead SunTrust...
Direct from New York, Nederlander presents the SunTrust Broadway at DPAC, 2017 / 2018 Season. Aptly named "Ten Great Years" to mark the tenth great year of bringing New York's best Broadway shows to the Triangle, the new season features many of Broadway's recent top-ten shows, along with brand new North American tours made famous in London's West End and Australia.
