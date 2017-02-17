Local briefs, Feb. 21
Classes will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 27-29, and the certification exam will be from 9 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. April 3. Registration fee includes a course-book, the administration of the NRFSP exam and certification issued by the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals upon passage of the exam. The course will be taught in English; however, if you would like to take to exam in another language, please let the extension service know when you register.
