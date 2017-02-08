Is Emerald City a Nuisance to Its Lakewood Neighbors, Or Is It Just in the Way?
Employees methodically lay out liquor bottles, set up the sound system, and tinker with the lighting. Each new person to walk through the door is greeted like an old friend; in most cases, they are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Tue
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Tue
|Jdean
|1
|Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Resource Action
|122
|when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16)
|Feb 6
|Maggie
|2
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|Annette
|2
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Jan 31
|shorty
|4
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC