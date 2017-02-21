Investors with $11 trillion in assets...

Investors with $11 trillion in assets warn Texas not to pass its 'bathroom bill'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

A sign protesting a North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access adorns one of the stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina. A group of global investors with $11 trillion in managed assets told Texas on Tuesday not to enact legislation restricting access to bathrooms for transgender people, saying it is discriminatory and bad for business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried 2 hr Ronald McDonald 2
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) 13 hr Fed up 14
Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15) Feb 19 KIWI Shoe Polish 3
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 Joshua 1
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Feb 7 Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Feb 7 Jdean 1
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. South Korea
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC