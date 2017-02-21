How Trump's Twitter use could help bring down NC sex offender law

A Supreme Court justice pointed to President Trump's use of Twitter during arguments in a challenge to a North Carolina law that forbids registered sex offenders from using social media. The law, Justice Elena Kagan said, makes it illegal for a group of people to communicate with the president using his favored form of communication Lester Packingham is a registered sex offender who posted a statement on Facebook celebrating the dismissal of a traffic ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.