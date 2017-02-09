HB2 1 mins ago 12:07 p.m.Lawmaker introduces bill to repeal HB2
A unisex sign and the 'We Are Not This' slogan are outside a bathroom at Bull McCabes Irish Pub on May 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. RALEIGH, N.C. A new bill aimed to repeal House Bill 2 was filed in the North Carolina General Assembly Thursday.
