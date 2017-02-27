Group gathers to share visions of dow...

Group gathers to share visions of downtown loop redevelopment

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Jessalee Landfried, the primary organizer of the citizens' advancement group The Future Of The Loop, held a public meeting Wednesday addressing her mission of how best to redevelop the city's downtown loop. Landfried invited Matt Gladdek of Downtown Durham, Inc. and developer Robert Chapman to speak on their visions for the future of the city's downtown loop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Durham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12) Tue Jdean 2
What's going on in Guess Road Tue Jdean 1
Buh Bye all you IBM Employees (Feb '11) Tue Resource Action 122
when to report suspected child abuse? (May '16) Feb 6 Maggie 2
Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06) Feb 1 ExPat NY 482
Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15) Jan 31 Annette 2
why do most females in Raleigh look like men Jan 31 shorty 4
See all Durham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Durham Forum Now

Durham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Durham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Durham, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,788 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC