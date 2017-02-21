Gov. Cooper asks court to delay Larry...

Gov. Cooper asks court to delay Larry Hall subpoena

Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday asked a judge to revise until the dispute can be settled in court the state Senate's subpoena that demands one of his appointees appear in a confirmation hearing. Cooper's attorneys filed the motion in Wake County Superior Court asking the subpoena be modified to prevent Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Larry Hall, the former N.C. House minority leader from Durham, from having to answer questions on Thursday.

