FEMA Offers Repair, Rebuilding Advice at Community Facilities in...
FEMA Offers Repair, Rebuilding Advice at Community Facilities in Brunswick, Jones, Lee, Lenoir and Nash Counties DURHAM, N.C. - FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand next week at five local community facilities to answer questions and offer home improvement tips to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes. Most of the information and the free publications provided are geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|Review: Swain's Charcoal Steak House (Jul '15)
|Jan 31
|Annette
|2
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Jan 31
|shorty
|4
|Young Chapel Hill Man Dies In Car Wreck 2010-07... (Jul '10)
|Jan 31
|jacobmote
|7
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
|America what happens to your tax payer HUD doll...
|Jan 28
|Anonymous
|1
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC