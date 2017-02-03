FEMA Offers Repair, Rebuilding Advice...

FEMA Offers Repair, Rebuilding Advice at Community Facilities in Brunswick, Jones, Lee, Lenoir and Nash Counties DURHAM, N.C. - FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand next week at five local community facilities to answer questions and offer home improvement tips to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters and techniques to build hazard-resistant homes. Most of the information and the free publications provided are geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

