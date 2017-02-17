Entrepreneurial investment in N.C. off 31 percent in 2016
Entrepreneurial companies in North Carolina raised more than $806 million in equity in 2016 - a 31 percent decline from the $1.18 billion companies received in 2015, according to the Durham-based Council for Entrepreneurial Development . The total number of deals and the number of companies involved in those deals all declined in 2016 compared to 2015, which was a particularly strong year for the region featuring many large funding rounds.
