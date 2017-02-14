Employee shot, killed during Durham convenience store robbery
The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. at the Family Fare at 2918 Guess Road, according to Durham police. The employee, identified at 41-year-old John Wesley Pruitt Jr., was taken to Duke University Hospital where he died a short time later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Sun
|one who knows
|5
|Protest
|Sun
|Wang
|2
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Sat
|gantte
|1
|North Carolinas Deadbeat Public School Teachers
|Feb 10
|Support Private S...
|1
|Review: Faulkner's Dance & Gymnastics (Dec '08)
|Feb 10
|Riley
|19
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC