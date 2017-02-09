Durham's Molina-Mendoza receives depo...

Durham's Molina-Mendoza receives deportation stay as Congressman weighs in to help

A gay Durham Tech student who had faced deportation to Mexico as soon as next week has received a stay pending his latest appeal. Felipe de Jesus Molina-Mendoza, 25, a 2009 Riverside High School graduate, is seeking asylum because he fears anti-gay violence if returned to Mexico.

