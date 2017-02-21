Durham to temporarily change water disinfection
Starting later this week, Durham water customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water through March. The City's Department of Water Management is performing its annual water treatment disinfection changeover process, which begins Feb. 24 and takes about four weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|Sun
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Feb 17
|Youknow
|90
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|You can listen to the police scanner for Durham... (Aug '12)
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|2
|What's going on in Guess Road
|Feb 7
|Jdean
|1
|Moving to Raleigh (Mar '06)
|Feb 1
|ExPat NY
|482
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC