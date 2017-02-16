Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit work...

Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit workshops set next week

Consultants will lead a series of community workshops next week to gather ideas for how the areas around the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit rail stations should grow. While the Orange County Board of Commissioners has the final say about the light-rail transit project, Chapel Hill's Town Council regulates what can be built around six stations that lie within the town's borders.

