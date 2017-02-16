Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit workshops set next week
Consultants will lead a series of community workshops next week to gather ideas for how the areas around the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Transit rail stations should grow. While the Orange County Board of Commissioners has the final say about the light-rail transit project, Chapel Hill's Town Council regulates what can be built around six stations that lie within the town's borders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Durham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|3 hr
|Ronald McDonald
|1
|Back To Golf Course Coach Gottfried BBall Over (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|Blonde Coed
|22
|No One Wants To Coach N C State (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|Adios
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|Joshua
|1
|why do most females in Raleigh look like men
|Feb 12
|one who knows
|5
|Protest
|Feb 12
|Wang
|2
|Foodie News: New deluxe hot dog joint opening i...
|Feb 11
|gantte
|1
Find what you want!
Search Durham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC