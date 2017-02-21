Durham Mayor Moves Forward with HB 2 Compromise the City Council Already Rejected
Durham Mayor William Bell is sending a House Bill 2 repeal compromise to the governor's officea' despite council members' rejection of the same proposal two weeks ago . Bell announced during the council's meeting Monday that he would be sending a letter to Governor Roy Cooper and Republican leaders Senator Phil Berger and Representative Tim Moore.
